Attorney for man shot by Spotsylvania deputy files request for information

Haynes wrote that at least some of the things he’s requested are “clearly not” protected by the criminal investigation, such as the initial incident report and information about how long the deputy has been on the force.

Brown was outside on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when the deputy confronted him early April 21. Information released by authorities thus far indicates that the deputy apparently thought Brown had a gun, as the deputy yelled “drop the gun” and “stop coming toward me” before firing what sounded on tape like seven shots. Brown’s attorney said his client was actually shot 10 times.

Brown at one point during the 911 call said he had a gun and was going to kill his brother, but on at least two subsequent occasions said he was not armed. The dispatcher told Brown, who had received a ride home from the deputy earlier in the evening after his car broke down, that his stated reason for calling 911 in the first place was not a good one.

Brown told the dispatcher that his brother wouldn’t let him in his mother’s room.

Haynes said Brown is still in critical condition in intensive care at Mary Washington Hospital. He said Brown has undergone several surgeries since being shot, including one Friday to repair extensive damage to his intestines.