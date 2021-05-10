Attorney for man shot by Spotsylvania deputy says family hopes officer will be charged

The event was facilitated by Spotsylvania NAACP President Moe Petway and branch member Dondrae Maiden. Another listening session to update the incident is scheduled for May 29.

According to the 911 recording, Brown initially told the dispatcher “yup” when asked if he had a gun, but later answered “no” on two occasions.

“Isiah Brown was unarmed,” Haynes said. “He made it clear he had no weapon, no gun. He was on a cordless house phone and he complied with all instructions from dispatch to raise his hands and wait for the officer.

"There’s no question that Mr. Brown never presented any threat of serious injury or bodily harm and the deputy’s actions of unloading a flurry of bullets into Isiah Brown was grossly negligent, inappropriate and clearly preventable,” the attorney added.

Defillipi spoke to the forum regarding policies and procedures of the Virginia State Police when it takes over an investigation, but did not address any specifics of the shooting or respond to statements by Haynes. He noted that local law-enforcement agencies are not required to turn over such investigations to the state police, but it’s occurring more regularly now that a spotlight has been placed on use of force by police across the country.