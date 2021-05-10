Attorney for man shot by Spotsylvania deputy says family hopes officer will be charged

An attorney for a man shot multiple times by an unnamed Spotsylvania County deputy last month said his client has undergone four surgeries and doctors have concerns about infection, sepsis and other life-threatening conditions.
David Haynes, who represents Isiah Brown—the 32 year-old unarmed Black man shot by the deputy on April 21, added that if his client survives, he’ll likely have long-term damage and will need to spend time in a rehabilitation facility.
According to Haynes, Brown also suffered a broken leg and injuries to his bowel. He has at least nine entry or exit wounds cleaned on a regular basis.
Ten bullet fragments entered his body and two have been successfully removed, Haynes said during a virtual listening session hosted by the Spotsylvania County Branch NAACP on Saturday. He said then that Brown's most recent surgery had been Friday.
Haynes said he and Brown’s family are “hoping and expectant” that criminal charges will be filed against the officer. The Virginia State Police has taken over the investigation and Fredericksburg Commonwealth Attorney LaBravia Jenkins has been appointed special prosecutor.
Haynes said he has learned the deputy that shot Brown has been with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office for one or two months. The deputy was placed on administrative leave after the shooting.
Haynes of the Cochran Firm in Washington filed a Freedom of Information Act request last week seeking all body camera and dash camera footage associated with the incident. The request also seeks the name of the deputy and the 911 dispatcher Brown was talking to on the phone at the time of the shooting as well as their personnel files and hiring dates. He said he expects an answer regarding the information this week.
Jenkins said last week that she did not plan to release any information until the investigation is completed and there was no timetable for completing the probe. She said Monday that the investigation is continuing and she had no updates on the case.
Haynes said the officer was alone when he responded to the 12200 block of Catharpin Road for a reported domestic disturbance at 3:18 a.m. A recording of the 911 call Brown made indicates the deputy may have mistaken the cordless phone Brown was using for a firearm. The deputy began shooting after asking Brown to drop the gun.
No gun was found on Brown and Haynes said his client is not under investigation for anything. He said it’s a “totally unjustified shooting” and he accused the deputy of panicking, overreacting and escalating the situation.
Haynes was joined on the Zoom session Saturday by Spotsylvania Supervisor Deborah Frazier, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Virginia State Police Capt. John Defillipi and other community members.
The event was facilitated by Spotsylvania NAACP President Moe Petway and branch member Dondrae Maiden. Another listening session to update the incident is scheduled for May 29.
According to the 911 recording, Brown initially told the dispatcher “yup” when asked if he had a gun, but later answered “no” on two occasions.
“Isiah Brown was unarmed,” Haynes said. “He made it clear he had no weapon, no gun. He was on a cordless house phone and he complied with all instructions from dispatch to raise his hands and wait for the officer.
"There’s no question that Mr. Brown never presented any threat of serious injury or bodily harm and the deputy’s actions of unloading a flurry of bullets into Isiah Brown was grossly negligent, inappropriate and clearly preventable,” the attorney added.
Defillipi spoke to the forum regarding policies and procedures of the Virginia State Police when it takes over an investigation, but did not address any specifics of the shooting or respond to statements by Haynes. He noted that local law-enforcement agencies are not required to turn over such investigations to the state police, but it’s occurring more regularly now that a spotlight has been placed on use of force by police across the country.
Spanberger, , a Democrat whose represents Spotsylvania in Congress, spoke about police reform efforts at the federal level. She discussed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 that passed the House of Representatives in March but hasn’t been voted on by the Senate. The civil rights bill was drafted by Democrats and aims to combat police misconduct, excessive force and racial bias in policing.
Spanberger said she’s concerned that Blacks are killed at a disproportionate rate in engagement with law enforcement.
“We can say that law enforcement is a difficult job. It’s a lifestyle job,” Spanberger said. “But it’s also a job of tremendous responsibility. We as community members can maintain tremendous respect for that job and also affirm that we have high expectations for anyone that wants to do that type of work.”
Frazier—who became the first Black person voted to the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors when she won the Salem District race in 2019—suggested Sheriff Roger Harris’ office may need a third party to vet the hiring of deputies.
Community member Bill Jordan said more robust psychological testing needs to be done before and after an officer is hired.
“There are never going to be perfect police because there are not perfect individuals,” Jordan said. “We have to do like we do with apples. We inspect them before we put them in the barrel.”
