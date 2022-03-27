Authorities arrest man sought by Orange County Sheriff's Office

An Orange County man who is accused of molesting a child has been apprehended, police said.

Eddie Monroe Crawford, 41, was arrested Saturday afternoon with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force and others, Orange Sheriff's Lt. Becky Jones said. He is being held without bond in the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

The Orange Sheriff's Office broadcast a lookout last week for Crawford, who is charged in Orange with rape, forcible sodomy and other offenses.

Jones said more charges are pending in Orange, as well as in Greene County. Crawford once lived in Greene.

Jones said no further information will be released at this time about the case.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.