 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Authorities arrest man sought by Orange County Sheriff's Office

  • 0
Eddie Monroe Crawford

Eddie Monroe Crawford

An Orange County man who is accused of molesting a child has been apprehended, police said.

Eddie Monroe Crawford, 41, was arrested Saturday afternoon with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force and others, Orange Sheriff's Lt. Becky Jones said. He is being held without bond in the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

The Orange Sheriff's Office broadcast a lookout last week for Crawford, who is charged in Orange with rape, forcible sodomy and other offenses.

Jones said more charges are pending in Orange, as well as in Greene County. Crawford once lived in Greene.

Jones said no further information will be released at this time about the case.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Odesa residents defiant in the face of looming Russian assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert