Authorities arrest teenage suspect in fatal Fredericksburg shooting
Authorities arrest teenage suspect in fatal Fredericksburg shooting

The U.S. Marshals Service was called in to help Fredericksburg police track down a juvenile murder suspect who had been evading capture for about a month, court records show.

The 17-year-old suspect, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was apprehended Tuesday night at a home on Rann Court in Fredericksburg. He is charged with first-degree murder and a firearms offense in connection with last month’s slaying of Mark Anthony Johnson Jr.

Johnson, 35, a Maryland resident, was shot multiple times early Nov. 6 outside 131 Hickok Circle in the Bragg Hill area.

The reason for the shooting has not been disclosed, but two teenagers have now been charged in connection with his death. Isaiah C. Landry, 18, is also charged with first-degree murder.

An affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court states that police had identified both suspects early on, but the younger suspect had been in hiding until Tuesday. The Marshals Service was contacted recently and was able to determine that the teen was in a home on Rann Court.

The teen arrested Tuesday, who turns 18 next month, is being held in the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center. His case will start out in juvenile court, but he will probably be tried as an adult eventually because he is nearly 18 and because of the seriousness of the allegations.

Police have not said which suspect actually shot Johnson, but a 9mm handgun was among the items seized during a search of the Rann Court residence this week, court records state. Ammunition, Nike tennis shoes and marijuana were also seized.

Police also received legal permission to obtain DNA from the juvenile teen that will be compared with DNA recovered from cartridge casings at the scene.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

