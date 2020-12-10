Authorities arrest teenage suspect in fatal Fredericksburg shooting

The U.S. Marshals Service was called in to help Fredericksburg police track down a juvenile murder suspect who had been evading capture for about a month, court records show.

The 17-year-old suspect, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was apprehended Tuesday night at a home on Rann Court in Fredericksburg. He is charged with first-degree murder and a firearms offense in connection with last month’s slaying of Mark Anthony Johnson Jr.

Johnson, 35, a Maryland resident, was shot multiple times early Nov. 6 outside 131 Hickok Circle in the Bragg Hill area.

The reason for the shooting has not been disclosed, but two teenagers have now been charged in connection with his death. Isaiah C. Landry, 18, is also charged with first-degree murder.

An affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court states that police had identified both suspects early on, but the younger suspect had been in hiding until Tuesday. The Marshals Service was contacted recently and was able to determine that the teen was in a home on Rann Court.