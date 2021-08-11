Authorities identify man found dead in King George; cause of death still unknown

Authorities have finally identified the man found dead in the backseat of a car at a King George shopping center last week, but it remains unclear how he died.

Jason Lee Corby, 48, of Cobb Island, Md., was discovered Thursday in the area of the Walmart parking lot in Dahlgren, police said. The state of his remains showed that he had not just died, but it is not clear how long he’d been at the Dahlgren location before he was noticed.

King George Sheriff’s 1st Lt. Kecia Wharton said the medical examiner’s office had not determined Corby’s cause of death as of Wednesday, but the investigation is ongoing. Wharton previously said police had not ruled out anything, including foul play.

Diane Richardson, the public information officer for the Charles County, Md., Sheriff’s Office, said Corby had been reported missing on July 22.

The previous day, court records show, Corby was convicted in his absence in King George General District Court on a minor misdemeanor charge, public intoxication.

Maryland court records show that Corby had appeared in court there on July 8 on several traffic-related offenses. It is not clear if or when he’d been seen since then.

