Authorities identify Spotsylvania man shot and killed in July

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head following a fire at his home just over a month ago.

Timothy Alsfeld, 63, was killed July 29 at his home in the 7500 block of Grand Brooks Road in Spotsylvania. He was found in the kitchen area after firefighters extinguished a fire that had been set at the home.

Police believed the victim was Alsfeld, but refused to positively identify him until receiving test results from the state medical examiner’s office.

John Christopher Brown, 37, was arrested several days after the fire and is charged with murder, arson and grand larceny of an auto. Alsfeld’s vehicle was found in Louisa County the same day as the fire, and it too had been torched, police said.

The ensuing investigation led to Brown, who lived near Alsfeld and was wanted on probation violation charges at the time. It remains unclear why Alsfeld was targeted.

A preliminary hearing for Brown is scheduled for Sept. 21 in Spotsylvania General District Court.