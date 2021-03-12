Authorities investigate skeletal remains found in Hartwood

Stafford detectives are investigating an incident Friday in which skeletal remains were found on property in the Hartwood area of the county.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies went to a residence off Holly Corner Road at 11:53 a.m. in response to a call. A resident reported finding the remains while clearing a fallen tree from the property.
Police collected evidence from the scene and will try to determine the identity of the person and the cause of death. There was no information regarding how long the remains might have been there.
The Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released when it becomes available.
