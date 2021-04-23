 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating armed robbery at Locust Grove pizza parlor
Some Domino's Pizza employees were robbed late Thursday and forced into a refrigerator by an armed man at the business in Locust Grove, authorities said.

According to a release from the Orange Sheriff's Office, the robber was waiting at the back door about 11:30 p.m. when the employees opened the door. The robber rushed into the business displaying a handgun and a knife and ordered the victims to give him their cellphones and the keys.

He then demanded money from the victims and forced them into the walk-in refrigerator. He instructed them to count to 200 before coming out and said he would not kill them if they complied. The Sheriff's Office declined to say how many employees were involved.

The cellphones and keys were recovered by deputies outside the business. Authorities said the investigation showed that the suspect fled to an adjacent parking lot after leaving the store.

The robber was dressed in all black from top to bottom and his race and age could not be determined, the Sheriff's Office  said. He was wearing black shoes, black pants, a hoodie, a mask, sunglasses, gloves and was carrying a string backpack.

The robbery was similar to one early Wednesday at the Fast Mart at 3530 Plank Road in Spotsylvania County. A man dressed in all black got an undisclosed amount of money after robbing an employee in the store.

That victim's cellphone was also taken, but was recovered in the parking lot after the robber was gone.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

