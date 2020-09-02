Authorities investigating death of woman in back of Spotsylvania patrol cruiser

An investigation is underway after a woman died of what authorities say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound while being transported by Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s deputies in a patrol car.

It happened as the sheriff's cruiser was leaving Mary Washington Hospital early Monday morning, according to the Virginia State Police. The shooting occurred in the city, but the Fredericksburg Police Department asked the state police to investigate.

According to state police Sgt. Brent Coffey, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office was asked to transport the 30-year-old Spotsylvania woman from the hospital’s crisis assessment center to Western State Hospital for an mental health evaluation.

The sergeant said in an email that the woman “had been combative at the hospital and with deputies” before she was secured in the back of the Ford Explorer.

As the SUV pulled from the parking lot, he said, “The female fired one round from a handgun that was in her possession.”

Paramedics rushed to attend the woman after the shooting, but she died at the scene of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Coffey said.

The state police did not say how the woman got the gun, but said they are investigating.