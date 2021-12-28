Authorities looking for suspects in Caroline convenience store robbery

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman who robbed the Ladysmith Shell station on Christmas Day.

The pair parked a gray Dodge Journey with dark wheels and no front license plate at a gas pump, according to still images of surveillance video released by the Sheriff's Office.

The two people then entered the store.

Video images show the man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a blue-and-white gaiter-style mask, a black jacket and torn blue jeans. The woman carried a pink purse or bag and wore a gray, hooded sweatshirt, spandex pants and a blue surgical face mask.

Once in the store, the woman pulled out a handgun “and demanded items,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man watched the door as the clerk was giving the woman what she wanted.

The pair of robbers then fled in the SUV.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information contact them at 804/633-5400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 804/633-1133.

