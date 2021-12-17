Authorities make arrests in burglary at Caroline maintenance facility

Two Henrico County men have been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a major burglary and theft from a maintenance facility in Caroline County.

Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa said Lake Land ‘Or employees arrived at work Monday and found their maintenance facility had been broken into. Numerous items had been stolen, damaged or destroyed, Lippa said.

Police said catalytic converters were cut off five maintenance vehicles, and hundreds of tools were taken, including compressors, chainsaws and various types of other saws. A drink machine was destroyed.

Police viewed security footage from the facility and found two masked burglars wearing gloves cut a hole in the fence surrounding the facility on Dec. 10. The same burglars returned the next night and continued their theft spree, Lippa said.

Despite the masks, Lippa said investigators were able to develop suspects and worked with the Henrico Police Department to track them down. On Tuesday, Lippa said, police had the suspects under surveillance as they wheeled a large compressor out of their apartment and into a vehicle.