Authorities release name of pedestrian killed by Stafford police cruiser

The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a Stafford County deputy last week has been identified as 44-year-old Jesse Michael Schertz of Norfolk.

Schertz, who had a lengthy career in the Marine Corps, was crossing Garrisonville Road in North Stafford at Center Street when he was hit by the eastbound deputy, police said. Schertz died at the scene, while the unnamed deputy suffered minor injuries.

No further information was released regarding the details of the accident, why Schertz was in that area at the time, or if charges are pending.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said the incident is still being investigated.

