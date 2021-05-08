Authorities say suspect stabbed during Stafford break-in

A man accused of breaking into a Stafford woman’s residence early Saturday ended up with multiple charges and a stab wound to his shoulder, police said.

Deputies went to Garrison Woods in North Stafford at 12:22 a.m. in response to a reported disturbance, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. They found the suspect, 28-year-old Foray Bundu of Alexandria, outside an apartment covered in blood.

The woman told Deputy E.E. West that Bundu, who has a no-trespassing order from Garrison Woods, arrived at her apartment in an intoxicated state. He forced his way into her apartment by pushing and kicking the door, she said.

Once inside, police said, the intoxicated suspect began assaulting the woman and destroying personal property. After being wrestled to the floor, Kimmitz said, the woman was able to grab a kitchen knife that the suspect had knocked from the counter and stabbed him in the shoulder.

The woman was then able to break free, leave the apartment and call 911, police said. A television and an iPhone were damaged in the apartment.