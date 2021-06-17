Authorities say video shows man shooting neighbor's dog in Stafford

A Stafford County man has been charged with two felony offenses following an incident last week in which his neighbor’s 8-month-old Australian shepherd was shot and killed, authorities said.

Fred Asiedu, 26, is charged with maiming a dog and felony destruction of property, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said. Asiedu, who was arrested Monday, is also charged with a misdemeanor offense of reckless handling of a firearm.

Maroney said the deputies went to Harper Lane in southern Stafford after Asiedu called police and reported that he’d shot a dog.

The ensuing investigation, which included a Ring video, revealed that Asiedu had gotten out of his vehicle when he was approached by two dogs. Maroney said he returned to his vehicle and waited there until the dogs ran back to their home.

Maroney said Asiedu then went to the neighbor’s residence to confront the dog owner. When the resident opened the door, the Australian shepherd ran toward Asiedu. Maroney said Asiedu pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a single shot into the dog.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian’s office, where it later died.

Asiedu is free on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14 in Stafford General District Court.

