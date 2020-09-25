Babysitter arrested in Stafford after red mark found on baby's face

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Stafford County woman was arrested recently for allegedly assaulting a 7-month-old child she was babysitting, police said.

Lauren Siegel, 36, is charged with assault and battery. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to an apartment in Stafford on Sept. 14 for a report of child abuse. The baby's parents had returned home that day to find a red mark on the side of the child's face, police said.

While reviewing the nanny cam footage of their living room that day, Kimmitz said, the babysitter was seen approaching the playpen while the baby was on his stomach with his head raised.

Kimmitz said the camera showed Siegel push the child's head down on the floor of the playpen, causing the child to start crying. She briefly left the camera's view, but returned moments later and forcefully manipulated the child's head in an attempt to place a pacifier in his mouth.

After consulting with the commonwealth's attorney's office, police obtained an assault warrant against Siegel. She was arrested Sept. 19.

Kimmitz said the boy was checked by a pediatrician and no other injuries were found.

