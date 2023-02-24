A man suspected of robbing a bank in Spotsylvania County this week was arrested Thursday in Prince William County, police said.

David Emanuel Andrews, 27, of Dumfries, is charged in Spotsylvania with robbery. He is charged with the same offense for a robbery in Prince William earlier this month.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the Carter Bank and Trust at 10407 Courthouse Road was robbed shortly after noon Wednesday. The suspect entered the bank, displayed a note and drove away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Skebo said detectives recovered evidence at the scene. They also learned the description given by witnesses matched a person of interest in a similar crime that occurred in Prince William on Feb. 9.

Detectives raided a home in Dumfries on Thursday and took Andrews into custody. He was placed in the Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.

Court records show that Andrews was convicted of armed robbery in Prince William in 2013.