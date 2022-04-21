 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Barricade ends peacefully in King George, police say

  • 0

A barricade situation in the Dahlgren area involving a distraught man ended peacefully Wednesday following an hourslong standoff, police said.

King George Sheriff's 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said deputies went to the home about 2 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a man "in need of services." Wharton declined to say what services the man needed, but did say he never threatened to harm anyone.

The man, who is in his late 30s, barricaded himself inside the home when deputies tried to talk to him.

The Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiation Team was called to the scene and team members and deputies talked with the man for several hours. The man finally walked out and was taken into custody without incident.

Wharton said the man is safe and is receiving the help he needs.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hong Kong eases curbs, businesses reopen as COVID cases fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert