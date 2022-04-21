Barricade ends peacefully in King George, police say

A barricade situation in the Dahlgren area involving a distraught man ended peacefully Wednesday following an hourslong standoff, police said.

King George Sheriff's 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said deputies went to the home about 2 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a man "in need of services." Wharton declined to say what services the man needed, but did say he never threatened to harm anyone.

The man, who is in his late 30s, barricaded himself inside the home when deputies tried to talk to him.

The Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiation Team was called to the scene and team members and deputies talked with the man for several hours. The man finally walked out and was taken into custody without incident.

Wharton said the man is safe and is receiving the help he needs.

