Body found earlier this year in Spotsylvania identified; foul play not suspected

Skeletal remains found in Spotsylvania County earlier this year have been identified as 51-year-old Ashland resident Willie Wesley Wright.

Wright’s remains were discovered Feb. 4 by a man walking through the woods off the 10000 block of Patriot Highway (U.S. 1) between Cosner’s Corner and Southpoint, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The remains were about 150 feet into the woods between the Cookout and Rite Aid, and police at the time estimated that the remains had been there for about a month.

Tennis shoes, a yellow hard hat and other clothing were found in the area, but there was nothing revealing the man’s identity. The remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond, and Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said Wright has finally been identified through DNA testing.

Wright’s cause of death is undetermined, but police say no foul play is suspected. Skebo said it isn’t clear why Wright was in the Fredericksburg area, but said it is believed he was staying in a homeless encampment in that area.