Body found in Madison County, juvenile charged and taken into custody (copy)

Body found in Madison County, juvenile charged and taken into custody
By STAR-EXPONENT STAFF REPORT

A woman’s body was found Thursday by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and a young person at the residence was taken into custody with multiple charges, authorities reported Friday.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call July 29 reporting a dead woman in the 1000 block of Moonlight Drive in the Leon area of Madison County, a news release stated. The caller said the woman had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the news release, the suspect was charged with attempted concealment of a dead body, unlawful shooting in an occupied dwelling, second-degree homicide, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The suspect is being held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

The victim’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Manassas to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said it was an isolated incident and is not a threat to the community.

