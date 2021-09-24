Body found in wrecked car on U.S. 1 in Stafford

A 22-year-old man was found dead in a wrecked vehicle in the 3400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County late Thursday, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said initial indications are that the wreck occurred about 6 a.m. and went undiscovered until 10:18 p.m., when relatives of the victim who had been looking for him came upon the damaged gray Hyundai coupe on the shoulder of Route 1 near Arcadia Street.

Kimmitz, who declined to release the victim's name Friday, said the crash probably went unnoticed because it was in an area of an old house with multiple junk cars around it.

Anyone with information about the accident or who witnessed the vehicle being operated is asked to call Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz at 540/658-4682.

