A 3-year-old Stafford County girl died following what police described as a tragic accident Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said deputies went to Rappahannock Landing subdivision at 4:37 p.m. in response to a report about a missing child. Munawar Hadi could not be found by her family, and was believed to have been seen about an hour before the call.

A command post was set up at the subdivision's community center, and a search began that included numerous officers, drones, a boat and police dogs. At 7:08 p.m., Wilbur said, the girl was found in a small body of water about a half-mile from her home.

A deputy immediately began CPR, and the child was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where lifesaving procedures were conducted for more than an hour until the child was pronounced dead.

Wilbur said an investigation is in its early stages, but the death appears accidental.

"There are no words to describe our grief at this devastating outcome," Wilbur said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim's family during this difficult time."