Bond denied again for city man charged in slaying

A Fredericksburg man charged with first-degree murder in the city made another unsuccessful attempt Wednesday to be released on bond.

Jacquin Norman Davis, 45, is accused of killing 39-year-old Chinonso Ibe on June 26 last year in the 100 block of Wellington Lakes Drive. Ibe died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

According to evidence presented at a preliminary hearing, Davis and Ibe had been arguing over the phone that day. A witness testified that Davis was upset about Ibe talking to his girlfriend.

Ibe, who had been drinking, eventually got his pregnant girlfriend to drive him to Davis’ home. He had been knocking on Davis’ door for several minutes when Davis drove up.

During the ensuing confrontation, Ibe was shot. Ibe also had a gun, according to the evidence.

Defense attorney Eugene Frost argued Wednesday that Ibe was the one who came to Davis’ home while armed. “Someone was going to die that day,” said Frost.

Frost also pointed out that one of the reasons prosecutors cited in a previous bond hearing were pending drug charges in Stafford against Davis. Those charges have since been dismissed.

Prosecutor Steve Eubank said Davis did not deserve a bond and Judge Gordon Willis agreed. A two-day trial for Davis is scheduled to start Sept. 28. He is also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

