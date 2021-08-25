Bond denied for man charged in Fredericksburg killing

A man accused of killing another man during a June 3 shootout in Fredericksburg was again denied bond Wednesday in city circuit court.

Arturo Barnes, 28, is accused of killing Tyriek Powell during a daytime gunfight in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. Barnes, who was shot three times, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of shooting at an occupied building, shooting in public, two counts of destruction of property and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich argued Wednesday that Barnes deserves a bond. He said Barnes has no criminal record and was merely defending himself from Powell’s attack.

Ilijevich accused the prosecution of “overreaching” in charging Barnes and said the evidence shows that Powell, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest, fired at least 13 shots during the altercation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also argued that Barnes, who has already been through multiple surgeries, needs better medical care than he is receiving in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, and Ilijevich said he needs easier access to his client.