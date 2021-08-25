Bond denied for man charged in Fredericksburg killing

A man accused of killing another man during a June 3 shootout in Fredericksburg was again denied bond Wednesday in city circuit court.
Arturo Barnes, 28, is accused of killing Tyriek Powell during a daytime gunfight in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. Barnes, who was shot three times, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of shooting at an occupied building, shooting in public, two counts of destruction of property and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich argued Wednesday that Barnes deserves a bond. He said Barnes has no criminal record and was merely defending himself from Powell’s attack.
Ilijevich accused the prosecution of “overreaching” in charging Barnes and said the evidence shows that Powell, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest, fired at least 13 shots during the altercation.
He also argued that Barnes, who has already been through multiple surgeries, needs better medical care than he is receiving in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, and Ilijevich said he needs easier access to his client.
Ilijevich said Barnes had been in the area of the shopping center for about an hour when Powell showed up and started the altercation, and suggested that house arrest and GPS monitoring would be sufficient alternatives.
Prosecutor Justin Witt said Barnes should remain in jail. Witt said Barnes admitted to police that he was selling marijuana and was in the midst of a deal when Powell showed up. Witt said Barnes told police four different versions of the day’s events.
“His release would pose an unreasonable risk to the community,” Witt said. “He did this in broad daylight while others were walking around and shopping.”
Judge Gordon Willis denied the bond request, saying there is no more dangerous combination than drugs and firearms.
Willis set a two-day jury trial for Barnes that is scheduled to start Oct. 27.
