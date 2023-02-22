A Spotsylvania County woman accused of starving her infant son to death in 2021 was denied bond Wednesday.

Nubia O. Williams, 28, was in Spotsylvania Circuit Court seeking to be released on bond. Williams has been in jail since October 2021. Her trial has already been postponed several times for various reasons.

Williams is charged with four offenses, including first-degree murder, stemming from the Oct. 2, 2021 death of her 4-month-old son. The child died shortly after being brought to the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center that day, not breathing and unresponsive.

An autopsy showed that the child was starved and dehydrated. Prosecutor Amanda Sweeney said the child never received the medical attention he needed.

Defense attorneys Lauren Whitley and Patricia Bolen wrote in court records that Williams deserved a bond. They wrote that she has no prior convictions, has strong ties to the community and poses no danger to the public.

The prosecutor opposed the request, and a judge quickly rejected the request.

In addition to first-degree murder, Williams is also charged with felony murder, felony child neglect and possession of illegal drugs. Her two-day jury trial is now scheduled to start on June 28.