Bond denied for murder suspect in Stafford

A Stafford man who claims he was acting in self-defense when he killed another county resident last month was denied bond Thursday.

William Dion McQueen Jr., 24, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 7 slaying of 45-year-old Anthony Jermaine Johnson. The slaying occurred outside McQueen’s apartment on Declaration Drive in North Stafford.

Defense attorney Eugene Frost claimed that McQueen was in his home when someone knocked on his door late that night and told him that someone was messing with the tags on his car. He said that after McQueen went outside and found the tags off the car, he was jumped from behind and had a gun pulled on him.

Frost argued that McQueen took the gun from his attacker and fired a single shot into Johnson. He said he has been cooperative with police and pointed out that he was at home when trouble showed up at his door.

“Just because there was a death doesn’t mean he should be held without bond,” Frost told Judge Michael Levy in Stafford Circuit Court.

Prosecutors Sandra Park and Michael Gromosaik opposed the bond request, noting that McQueen was already on probation for a 2018 robbery attempt.

McQueen is also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon. He was convicted of attempted robbery and a firearms offense in 2018 in Stafford, court records show.

A preliminary hearing on the murder charge is scheduled for Oct. 25 in Stafford General District Court.