Bond denied for Spotsylvania man accused of being involved in 'gruesome' killing of goats

A Spotsylvania man accused of filming the gruesome slaying of two goats in the county in June was denied bond Wednesday.

Donald Compton, 35, is one of four people facing felony charges in connection with a June 18 incident on Heather Greens Circle in which two goats, one of them a kid, were attacked by dogs, beaten with a spiked bat and had their throats cut with a rusty machete.

Andrew Haefele, 36, Halie Morgan, 22, and Charles E. McKinney, 34, are also being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. All were recently indicted by a Spotsylvania grand jury on charges that include maiming an animal, conspiracy and animal cruelty.

Compton's attorney, Christopher Reyes, was in Spotsylvania Circuit Court Wednesday trying to get Compton released on bond. Compton viewed the proceeding via closed-circuit television from the jail.

Reyes argued that Compton does not pose a threat to the community and pointed out that Compton didn't actually touch either of the animals.

But prosecutor John Ackerman said Compton is clearly a danger and the spiked bat looked like a "medieval torture device." He said Compton was an active participant in a "purposeless" act that served as entertainment for the participants.