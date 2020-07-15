A man who is accused of shooting his neighbor two weeks ago outside an extended-stay hotel in the city was denied bond Wednesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
Anthony Patrick Washington, 33, of Fredericksburg is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, a Class 2 felony that carries a penalty of between 20 years to life in prison.
The charge stems from a June 30 incident in which Washington allegedly shot his neighbor, Deedra Ann Duncan Cook, in the foot during a dispute at the Dunning Mills Inn at 2305 Jefferson Davis Highway.
To convict Washington of aggravated malicious wounding, a prosecutor would have to prove the victim suffered a permanent injury.
According to evidence presented Wednesday by prosecutor Kevin Gross, Washington and Duncan Cook were in a dispute that day about Washington’s right to open carry a firearm. The woman was eventually shot with an AR-15.
Witnesses called 911 and Washington was still on the scene when police arrived. He was taken into custody without incident.
Gross said witnesses offered differing versions of the incident, but allegations included a racial slur directed at Washington, spit in Washington’s face and cursing by both parties.
Defense attorney Allen Bareford said Washington’s defense will include self-defense and an allegation that he was provoked. Bareford said Washington, who has no felony convictions and no prior history of violence, deserves a bond.
Gross disagreed and argued that even if the woman made the statements attributed to her, it did not justify Washington’s response.
Judge Sarah Deneke said although there were some factors in Washington’s favor, the nature of the charge and the fact that a weapon was involved led her to deny the bond request.
Washington’s case is one of three recent nonfatal shootings in Fredericksburg and the only one in which an arrest has been made.
A preliminary hearing for Washington is scheduled for Aug. 6 in Fredericksburg General District Court.
