Cab driver carjacked on interstate in Caroline, police say

Virginia State Police are requesting the public's help in identifying a man who they say assaulted a taxi driver and stole his cab late Friday night on Interstate 95 in Caroline County.

Sgt. Dylan Davenport said the incident occurred on southbound Interstate 95 at 11:18 p.m., about a mile south of the Carmel Church exit. The 39-year-old cab driver from Churchville, Md., reported that he was transporting a fare when the man suddenly attacked him.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport said the driver pulled over to the shoulder of the interstate and was attacked a second time. This time, his assailant pulled the driver out of the cab, left him on the highway and headed south in the taxi.

The driver, who refused medical treatment, described his attacker as being between 25 and 35 years old. Police have released a picture of the suspected assailant. Police are also still looking for the stolen cab, a white Dodge Grand Caravan with Maryland tags 62470B. "Victory Cab Inc." is displayed on each side, Davenport said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact state police by calling 804/609-5656, dialing #77 on a cellphone or sending an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.