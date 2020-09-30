Car chase starts in Stafford, ends with driver in jail

A Stafford County woman was arrested Wednesday following a pursuit that started in Stafford and ended in Prince William County, police said.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said Deputy K.L. Warnick was northbound on Interstate 95, a couple of miles south of the Stafford-Prince William line when he tried to stop a Hyundai Sonata shortly before 2 p.m. The stop was connected to an investigation by the county's Special Investigations Unit, Maroney said.

Police said the driver accelerated north and left the interstate at the Joplin Road exit in Prince William. She stopped the vehicle in the 1800 block of Chestnut Drive, where police said she got out and ran.

She was apprehended a short time later by Warnick, Maroney said. Drugs and an undisclosed amount of money were found the the Sonata.

Schascle Alston, 28, was charged with eluding police, possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute, reckless driving and obstruction of justice. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

