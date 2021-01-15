Car stolen in Stafford involved in high-speed chase in Smyth County

A man accused of stealing a car from a dealership in North Stafford was apprehended Wednesday in Smyth County after a pursuit in which speeds reached 140 mph, police said.

Early on Wednesday, a deputy in Smyth County clocked the Charger heading south on Interstate 81 at 103 mph. The pursuit that ensued went on for 24 miles, during which the Charger reached 140 mph. The suspect ran over two sets of spike strips during the pursuit, said the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.