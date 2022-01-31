Carjacking reported in King George

The King George Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported carjacking early Monday at a county convenience store.

Sheriff’s 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said the incident took place shortly before 5 a.m. at the Sheetz on State Route 3 in the area of Dahlgren Road. An employee had just arrived for work when he was approached by two men wearing face coverings who demanded his vehicle.

The men took the victim’s vehicle and headed east on Route 3. Wharton would not say if the suspects had a weapon.

The stolen vehicle is an orange 2017 Hyundai Tucson with Virginia license plate UCP-3501. It had not been recovered as of Monday evening.

One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with black pants, while the other had on a gray hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Garrant at 540/775-8592. Wharton urged anyone who spots the vehicle to not approach it and simply call 911.

