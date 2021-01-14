Caroline arrests Richmond teen after stolen car chase ends with crash

A 15-year-old Richmond boy was taken into custody Thursday morning following a lengthy chase that began after vehicles were broken into and a car was stolen in the Carmel Church area of Caroline County, authorities said.

Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa said the incident began in the Belmont neighborhood early Thursday, when deputies responding to reports of suspicious activity encountered a juvenile in the stolen car and attempted to stop him.

The boy led police on a chase that went into Hanover County, the town of Ashland and Henrico County before the crashing the stolen vehicle on Interstate 64 in the area of Staples Mills Road, Lippa said. The incident was still under investigation Thursday and Lippa said charges are pending against the boy, who was not named because he is a juvenile.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was at least the second time this week that Caroline deputies had responded to theft-related activity in the Carmel Church area. On Monday morning, a resident called 911 after a male broke into a home on U.S. 1 between Carmel Church and the Hanover line and assaulted the homeowner. The victim was not injured.

The intruder was described as a slender Black male, at least 6 feet tall wearing a face covering and cap. He was driving a white sedan with no front license plate and tinted windows.