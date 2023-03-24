A recent trespassing complaint in Caroline County has resulted in drug and theft-related charges against two area men.

Caroline Sheriff Scott Moser said deputies J. Daily and S. Mullane went to the Woodford area Sunday in response to a trespassing complaint. The caller reported that someone was parked behind an abandoned residence on Pepmeier Road and appeared to be using a metal detector.

Deputies identified the relic hunter as 28-year-old Anthony Furrow of Spotsylvania County and learned that he was wanted in Spotsylvania on a possession of methamphetamine charge. During his arrest, Moser said deputies recovered heroin and methamphetamine from Furrow’s wallet and a handgun from his waistband.

Furrow was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs. He was placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Police searched Furrow’s vehicle and said they recovered copper tubing, scrap metal, various tools and a family picture in what appeared to be an antique picture frame.

On Wednesday, Moser said, a residential burglary was reported in the Rappahannock Academy area of Caroline. Guns, a lawnmower, tools and other items were taken, along with the framed family photo that was found in Furrow’s vehicle.

The ensuing investigation led deputies to a home in the Ruther Glen area, where an enclosed trailer stolen in Spotsylvania and a Kubota side-by-side UTV stolen in King George County were recovered Wednesday. Those items were seized and returned to their owners.

Jesse Albert, 25, of Woodford is charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny. He had not been apprehended as of Friday.

Moser said police believe Albert and Furrow were working together. They are being investigated in connection with thefts in various jurisdictions.