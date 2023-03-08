The chief prosecutor in Caroline County is stepping down after more than seven years in office.

Commonwealth’s Attorney John Mahoney announced that he will retire effective May 1. By that time, Mahoney will be 69.

In an email sent Wednesday, Mahoney said health factors played a large role in his decision. He attributed the health problems to water issues at Camp Lejeune, N.C., dating back several decades ago.

Mahoney was elected as Caroline’s top prosecutor in November 2015 and took office on Jan. 1 of the next year. He withstood a late write-in campaign by former Commonwealth’s Attorney Tony Spencer to win that election, then ran unopposed four years later.

Mahoney said he will support assistant commonwealth’s attorney Benjamin Heidt as his replacement, both now and in the next scheduled election in November. Veteran criminal defense attorney Cary Bowen, who has been practicing in local and federal courts since 1977, has already announced that he will seek the position in November.

“While I am disappointed that I had to make this necessary decision ... I am confident that Mr. Heidt will continue to put principles before personalities and maintain justice as the primary obligation of the office,” Mahoney said. “Working for the people of Caroline County has been a true joy.”