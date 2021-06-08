 Skip to main content
Caroline County man facing molestation charges
Caroline County man facing molestation charges

A Caroline County man has been charged with child molestation offenses that carry the possibility of multiple life sentences, court records show.

Tony Darrell Barner, 36, of Milford, is charged with rape, abduction with the intent to defile, object sexual penetration, breaking and entering, aggravated sexual battery by force with the threat of a weapon, burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and preventing the use of a telephone.

He was arrested Friday and placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail under no bond.

The alleged offenses took place June 2 in Caroline and the victim is a child younger than 13, court records state. Sgt. K.H. Eichenmiller began an investigation after the victim called police to report an attack, Sheriff’s Maj. Scott Moser said.

Barner was arrested in the Fredericksburg area with the assistance of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and the Fredericksburg Police Department, Moser said.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

