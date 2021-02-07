Caroline deputies seeking suspect in shooting of teen

Caroline County deputies were on the trail Sunday night of a suspect in the shooting of a teenage boy earlier in the day, police said.

Caroline Sheriff's Maj. Scott Moser said the shooting occurred about 4:24 p.m. on Wayne Avenue of U.S. 1 in the Woodford area, some 4 1/2 miles south of the Spotsylvania County line. The injured 17-year-old was given first aid by first responders before being transported to a hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moser said the boy's injuries are serious, but he did not think they are life-threatening.

Following the shooting, three people took off in a vehicle. The vehicle was wrecked shortly after leaving the scene, Moser said, and its three occupants took off on foot.

Late Sunday, Moser said deputies were closing in on the shooter and were expecting an arrest to be made soon. It was not clear Sunday whether either of the other car occupants had been apprehended.

Moser said he could not discuss other aspects of the incident Sunday, such as the motive for the shooting and the ages of the people in the car.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.