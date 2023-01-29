Caroline deputies to wear body cams

The Caroline Sheriff's Office will soon become the latest area law enforcement agency to use body-worn cameras.

The county's Board of Supervisors last week approved Sheriff Scott Moser's request for the cameras, which allow deputies to record interactions with the public. Moser said he expects the cameras to be in use by June.

"Maintaining public trust is essential to the effectiveness of the sheriff's office," said Moser, who took over as sheriff this month following Tony Lippa's retirement. "Increasing accountability and transparency by implementing body-worn cameras will help build and maintain that trust."

Moser said the body cameras will work in conjunction with the in-car cameras already installed in county patrol vehicles.

Supervisor Reginald Underwood said the cameras will add to the public's confidence in law enforcement. "Law enforcement is only going to work if the public has faith in the people who are paid to serve and protect them," he said.

The board's decision means that every major law enforcement agency in the region will use of body cameras. The Fredericksburg and Colonial Beach police departments, along with the Spotsylvania County, King George County and Westmoreland County sheriff's offices have used the devices for at least several years.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office began implementing its body-worn camera system this month, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. County supervisors approved funding for the cameras last year.