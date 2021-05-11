 Skip to main content
Caroline man faces charges after wild chase in Spotsylvania
Mark Wheeler

Mark Wheeler

A Caroline County man was charged with multiple offenses following a pursuit Monday that ended after his car struck another vehicle after veering into the northbound lanes while heading south on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, authorities said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident started at 5:49 p.m. when a deputy spotted a car that had tags that were registered to another vehicle. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Covenant Funeral Home on U.S. 1, but the driver took off.

The deputy followed the suspect along several roads, including Lafayette Boulevard, Falcon Drive and Mine Road. The suspect ended up back on U.S. 1 and was heading south when he struck a northbound Dodge Charger. No one was injured in the crash, Skebo said.

The collision disabled the suspect's vehicle, Skebo said, so he got out and attempted to run. But deputies were all over him as soon as he got out of the car. Skebo said it took multiple deputies to get the suspect under control because he was actively resisting.

Mark Anthony Wheeler, 28, was charged with felony eluding, felony abduction, driving while revoked for DUI, felony hit and run, obstruction of justice, reckless driving and several traffic infractions. Skebo said the abduction charge stemmed from an allegation that Wheeler pulled a female passenger back into the car after she tried to get out during the pursuit.

Wheeler was already on probation for a felony eluding conviction in Culpeper in 2018. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

