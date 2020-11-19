Caroline man gets 10 years for shooting at ex-girlfriend and her grandfather

A Ruther Glen man was ordered Thursday to serve 10 years in prison for firing shots at his former girlfriend and her grandfather earlier this year.

Thomas Hale Jr., 22, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 20 years, with half of it suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted malicious wounding.

According to court records, Hale went to a home on Pinebrook Court the morning of March 26 to drop off a child he has in common with the female victim. The woman had broken up with Hale the previous night, court records state, and Hale was angry because he suspected she was seeing someone else.

After returning to his car, Hale went to the woman’s car and smashed the driver-side window. When he was confronted by the woman and her grandfather, Hale returned to his vehicle and got a handgun.

He then walked toward the victims and fired six shots. Neither was struck, but the woman’s vehicle was hit. Hale was ordered to make $5,064 in restitution for damages to the car.

The grandfather told police that two of the shots passed so close to his head that he could feel them.

Hale was arrested in Caroline a short time after the incident. He told police that he did not go to the home with the intention of doing anything, but “snapped” after being yelled at.

