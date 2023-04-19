A man who caused a fatal crash in Caroline County in late 2021 while speeding and driving drunk was ordered Wednesday to serve four years in prison.

Austin J. Stefko, 30, of Woodford, was sentenced by Judge Sarah Deneke to 10 years with six years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter, a charge that carries the possibility of up to 20 years in prison.

Barbara Bates, 52, was heading home on Dec. 22, 2021, when Stefko’s Chrysler Sebring crossed the centerline and crashed into her Volkswagen Passat. The crash took place on Macedonia Road just south of Woodson Lane, not far from the new home Bates had recently moved into with her husband.

Prosecutor Ben Heidt said Stefko was traveling more than 70 mph in a 35 mph zone when he entered Bates’ path. Asked by police at the scene if he’d been drinking, Stefko replied, “I’ve had a lot to drink tonight, sir.”

Stefko’s blood-alcohol content was determined to be .21, more than two times the legal limit. A half-empty bottle of liquor was recovered from his vehicle.

A number of Bates’ family members were in court Wednesday to express their dismay over her loss. Heidt argued that Stefko deserved a harsh sentence, pointing out his poor driving record and the fact that he was unlicensed at the time of the crash.