Caroline man takes plea deal in 'horrific' child abuse case

A man who was arrested in 2019 for his role in the “horrific” abuse of a 7-year-old boy in Caroline County accepted a deal Wednesday that will require him to serve no more than seven years in prison.

Edward Prince Childs, 41, of Woodford, was convicted of child abuse in Caroline Circuit Court. Childs entered an Alford plea to the charge, meaning he doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledged that there is enough evidence to lead to a conviction.

In exchange for Childs’ plea, prosecutors Kara Powell and Ben Heidt dropped seven other charges, including abduction and aggravated malicious wounding.

The plea came just before a scheduled three-day jury trial. Jurors were already assembled when the deal was finalized.

Childs and the boy’s mother, Ashley Ann Karam, will both be sentenced Sept. 29 by Judge Gordon Willis. Karam previously pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding and abduction and could receive as much as life in prison.

According to the evidence, the abuse took place between September 2018 and May 2019 at a home in the 6100 block of Mudville Road. On May 19, the boy escaped from his residence and showed up at a neighbor’s home with extensive injuries and begging for help.