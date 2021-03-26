Caroline police say man shot after assaulting his grandmother

A Ruther Glen man was arrested following an incident in Caroline County on Thursday night that ended with him being shot, police said.

Jeremiah R.A. Johnson, 29, was charged with malicious wounding, auto larceny, driving on a revoked license and assault and battery. He was placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail Friday after being treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to a lower extremity, Sheriff Tony Lippa said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said the shooting occurred about 10 p.m. outside a home in the Campbell Creek subdivision. The shooting victim had been at the home earlier in the day, police said. During that visit, police said, he struck his grandmother in the head with a pair of pliers and took her car.

When he returned to the home Thursday night, Lippa said, another relative was there to protect the grandmother. During the ensuing altercation, Johnson was shot.

The man suspected of shooting Johnson had not been charged as of Friday, Lippa said. The investigation is still in progress.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.