Caroline police seek suspect in armed robbery

  • 0

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in solving an armed robbery that took place early Wednesday in the Milford area.

Sheriff Tony Lippa said deputies responded to a 911 call at 4:19 a.m. on Kidds Fork Road. They found a victim who reported being robbed at gunpoint and assaulted by two masked men. The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment, Lippa said.

The robbers took money and firearms before leaving in an unknown vehicle, Lippa said. The victim described the robbers as skinny black men under 25 years old who were both shorter than 5 feet 10 inches. They were wearing “COVID-style” face masks and hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled over their heads. Police believe the victim was specifically targeted by the robbers.

Police are asking people in that area to check their security cameras for vehicles traveling at high speed between 3:15 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. or anything else suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. B.J. Sadler or Lt. T.L. Nutter at 804/633-5400. People who wish to remain anonymous can call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 804/633-1133 or Crimestoppers at 804/780-1000.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

