Caroline seeks public's helping in shooting death of woman during home burglary

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect or suspects in a home burglary and killing of a woman in Sparta on Saturday evening. The man or men should be considered armed and dangerous, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Carla Marie Throat was shot and killed after she and an unnamed man interrupted a break-in at their home in the 29000 block of Sparta Road. The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 5:05 p.m. Saturday reporting the shooting and a stolen vehicle.

Two Caroline deputies, one sergeant and Sheriff Tony Lippa responded to the scene. They learned that when the man who owned the home went inside to check the residence, the suspect exited the house, shot Throat and took off in the homeowners’ vehicle, the release said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stolen vehicle is a 2006 orange Honda Element SUV with Virginia tags CUKTL, according to the release.

The homeowner also saw a brown or bronze vehicle in the area, which the Sheriff’s Office said is believed to be a small Subaru Forrester or similar smaller SUV. That vehicle was driven by a white man wearing an orange hunting hat, the release said.