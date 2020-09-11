Caroline shooting stemmed from drug deal, police say

A shooting in the western part of Caroline County late Wednesday was the result of a planned drug transaction, police confirmed Thursday.

The incident took place about 11:30 p.m. on Tate Road, Sheriff Tony Lippa said. At least two adult teens suffered gunshot wounds and three juveniles were charged with malicious wounding. One of the shooting victims remained in serious condition Thursday, Lippa said.

Police had initially said there were three gunshot victims, but Lippa said police are not sure that the injury suffered by the third victim was the result of a gunshot.

Lippa said the investigation revealed that the victims were in the area to complete a drug transaction that had been set up on social media. When the transaction was about to take place, the victims were shot.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the most seriously injured one remained Friday.

The suspects are being held at the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center in Williamsburg. Two are 16, while the third is 17.

Lippa declined to give further details about the incident, saying it is an ongoing investigation. But he said he wanted the public to know the shooting was not a random act.