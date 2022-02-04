Caroline woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for bloody fight in Central Park

A woman who sliced up a romantic rival during a late 2020 altercation in a Fredericksburg shopping center was ordered Friday to serve two and a half years in prison.

Deanna Marie Evans, 22, of Ruther Glen was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of six years with all but two and a half years suspended. A jury in December convicted Evans of assault and battery and stabbing in the commission of a felony.

Judge Joseph Ellis’ sentence far exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which call for an active prison sentence of between three and six months.

The charges stem from a Dec. 28, 2020, incident in Central Park. Evans and another young woman, Caitlin Winn, exchanged harsh messages that day and both expressed an interest in fighting. The dispute involved a man who both had dated in the past.

Evans drove from Caroline County to Winn’s job and the two started fighting in the parking lot. During the fight, prosecutor Justin Witt said, Evans pulled a knife from her boot and inflicted 17 wounds on Winn.