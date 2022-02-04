Caroline woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for bloody fight in Central Park

A woman who sliced up a romantic rival during a late 2020 altercation in a Fredericksburg shopping center was ordered Friday to serve two and a half years in prison.
Deanna Marie Evans, 22, of Ruther Glen was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of six years with all but two and a half years suspended. A jury in December convicted Evans of assault and battery and stabbing in the commission of a felony.
Judge Joseph Ellis’ sentence far exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which call for an active prison sentence of between three and six months.
The charges stem from a Dec. 28, 2020, incident in Central Park. Evans and another young woman, Caitlin Winn, exchanged harsh messages that day and both expressed an interest in fighting. The dispute involved a man who both had dated in the past.
Evans drove from Caroline County to Winn’s job and the two started fighting in the parking lot. During the fight, prosecutor Justin Witt said, Evans pulled a knife from her boot and inflicted 17 wounds on Winn.
Winn was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital while Evans returned to Caroline. A trauma surgeon testified during the trial that Winn was in Stage 4 shock, had lost at least 40 percent of her blood and was within 10 to 20 minutes of death when she arrived.
Evans was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, which carries a prison term of between 20 years and life in prison. The jury decided on the lesser misdemeanor conviction.
Defense attorney Jeremie Childress, who argued at trial that Evans acted in self-defense, argued Friday that the wounding in the commission of a felony charge should be dismissed since the jury decided on assault and battery instead of a felony.
Witt argued that the jury verdict was proper, and Ellis agreed.
