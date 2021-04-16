Catalytic converter thefts leave local nonprofit scrambling to serve elderly

A nonprofit organization that caters to older area residents was hit by thieves who have been pilfering catalytic converters from vehicles all over the area.
Healthy Generations, formerly known as the Rappahannock area Agency on Aging, recently had nearly half of its fleet rendered useless by the theft of the converters. Eight vans stored at the agency's office at Lendall Lane and Warrenton Road in southern Stafford were vandalized last week.
Executive director Pat Holland said four other agency vans were similarly vandalized over the past month or so.
"We're not the only ones, but it's really hit us hard," Holland said. "We don't have the budget to absorb these kinds of hits."
The grant-funded agency performs a number of services for several hundred seniors in Fredericksburg along with Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline and King George counties. The services include transportation to medical appointments and delivering meals to seniors' homes.
Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said catalytic converter thefts are a problem for law-enforcement everywhere. He said thieves have tools that allow them to pilfer the converters in a very short time and sell them for quick profits.
Kimmitz said the devices have various metals inside that prove profitable on the black market.
"They can steal them in a few minutes and be on their way," Kimmitz said. "It can be a very difficult crime to solve."
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the local agency replace the stolen converters. As of Friday, Healthy Generations had raised $1,142 of a $15,000 goal.
Holland said the agency has rearranged schedules and the use of its remaining vehicles in an effort to keep up with needs.
She said the situation would have been even harder to overcome if the seniors were still congregating in the various area facilities where they used to meet and socialize. That part of the program has been on hold because of COVID-19.
She's hopeful those in-person gatherings can resume in the near future. The reduction of in-person contact has been extremely difficult for many older residents, Holland said.
Meanwhile, the agency has moved its operable vehicles to a different location and is in the process of putting up fencing and cameras to reduce the chance of future thefts.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404