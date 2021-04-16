Catalytic converter thefts leave local nonprofit scrambling to serve elderly

"They can steal them in a few minutes and be on their way," Kimmitz said. "It can be a very difficult crime to solve."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the local agency replace the stolen converters. As of Friday, Healthy Generations had raised $1,142 of a $15,000 goal.

Holland said the agency has rearranged schedules and the use of its remaining vehicles in an effort to keep up with needs.

She said the situation would have been even harder to overcome if the seniors were still congregating in the various area facilities where they used to meet and socialize. That part of the program has been on hold because of COVID-19.

She's hopeful those in-person gatherings can resume in the near future. The reduction of in-person contact has been extremely difficult for many older residents, Holland said.

Meanwhile, the agency has moved its operable vehicles to a different location and is in the process of putting up fencing and cameras to reduce the chance of future thefts.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.