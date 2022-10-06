Centreville man convicted in Stafford molestation case

A man who is already serving a 10-year prison sentence for molesting a girl in Fairfax was convicted Thursday on two charges involving the same girl in Stafford County.

Andrew Nathaniel Eddy, 31, of Centreville, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to two counts of carnal knowledge. In exchange for his guilty pleas, two other charges were dropped.

Eddy will face the possibility of up to an additional 20 years when he is sentenced Jan. 5 by Judge Michael Levy.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, Eddy was a friend of the victim’s family and had been sexually assaulting her since she was 9. Most of the abuse took place in Fairfax, but the final attack occurred in January 2017 after the girl moved to Stafford. She was 13 by that time.

The victim eventually told her mother what had happened and an investigation began in Fairfax. Stafford authorities were contacted after police learned about multiple sex acts that occurred in a bathroom in Stafford, which included Eddy taking pictures of the girl’s private parts.

Police conducted a phone sting in which the girl got Eddy to acknowledge his repeated sexual encounters with the child in Fairfax and in Stafford. He was convicted in Fairfax in March.