Charge dropped against man arrested in Fredericksburg slaying

A first-degree murder charge against a Fredericksburg defendant was dropped Monday.

Isaiah C. Landry, 20, had been charged with murder for the Nov. 6, 2020, slaying of 35-year-old Mark Anthony Johnson. Johnson was shot nine times early that morning outside a home on Hickok Circle in the city.

Landry and a codefendant, 19-year-old Andre Tyron Wilson, were arrested after the shooting was captured on a surveillance camera. The faces of the suspects are not clear in the images, but police made the arrests after viewing footage from multiple cameras.

Wilson is accused of firing all nine shots. Landry, who is represented by attorney John Mayoras, was charged as a principal in the second degree.

The cases against both men have lingered in part because of issues concerning Wilson’s mental health. It remains unclear if he will be declared competent to stand trial.

Prosecutor Steve Eubank wrote that he wanted to try Wilson first since he is the alleged shooter. He made a motion to drop the murder and a related firearms charge, in part because of the uncertainty regarding Wilson’s latest competency evaluation.

Landry is scheduled to plead guilty to drug and firearms charges Thursday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. Those charges stem from items Landry allegedly had in his possession when he was arrested on the murder charge in 2020.

Once he finishes serving whatever time he gets on those charges, he would be released unless the murder charge is reinstated. Landry has already been in jail for well over a year.

