Charge dropped for driver in Stafford grocery store parking lot death

An involuntary manslaughter charge in Stafford County went away Monday after a judge ruled the evidence was not sufficient to send the case to a grand jury.

Jared C. Carter, 25, of Fayetteville, N.C., had been charged in connection with the July 21 death of 49-year-old Daniel Junco, also of Fayetteville. Junco was killed when he fell from the side of a car that Carter was driving in the parking lot of Lidl at 1175 Warrenton Road in southern Stafford.

According to the evidence presented in Stafford General District Court by prosecutor George Elsasser, Junco and Carter had ridden together to Virginia for work-related reasons. Carter told police that Junco had used heroin, cocaine and steroids on the trip and became especially agitated when Carter told him he wanted to go back home.

Fentanyl and opiates were in Junco’s system when he died, an autopsy revealed.

Carter’s story to police was that Junco, a larger man, became enraged, got out of the truck and challenged him to a fight. Carter said he locked the passenger door and moved into the driver’s seat, where he locked that door as well, but was unable to get the window up before Junco returned to that side of the truck.