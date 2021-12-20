Charge dropped for driver in Stafford grocery store parking lot death

An involuntary manslaughter charge in Stafford County went away Monday after a judge ruled the evidence was not sufficient to send the case to a grand jury.
Jared C. Carter, 25, of Fayetteville, N.C., had been charged in connection with the July 21 death of 49-year-old Daniel Junco, also of Fayetteville. Junco was killed when he fell from the side of a car that Carter was driving in the parking lot of Lidl at 1175 Warrenton Road in southern Stafford.
According to the evidence presented in Stafford General District Court by prosecutor George Elsasser, Junco and Carter had ridden together to Virginia for work-related reasons. Carter told police that Junco had used heroin, cocaine and steroids on the trip and became especially agitated when Carter told him he wanted to go back home.
Fentanyl and opiates were in Junco’s system when he died, an autopsy revealed.
Carter’s story to police was that Junco, a larger man, became enraged, got out of the truck and challenged him to a fight. Carter said he locked the passenger door and moved into the driver’s seat, where he locked that door as well, but was unable to get the window up before Junco returned to that side of the truck.
Carter told police that Junco grabbed him, choked him and started punching him. He said he pulled off out of fear and self-defense, and at some point Junco fell off the moving vehicle. Several witnesses and security cameras corroborated at least parts of Carter’s story.
He was waiting a short distance away when deputies took him into custody.
Judge Robert Reibach declined to certify the charge. Elsasser could still choose to take the case to a grand jury, but he said that decision has not yet been made.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404